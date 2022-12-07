DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent wrong-way crash in Duxbury on Tuesday that left at least one person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported wrong-way crash on Route 3 near Exit 20 found two seriously damaged cars.

The area was closed to traffic while the crash was investigated.

No additional information was immediately available.

