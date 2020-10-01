At least 1 person extricated from wreckage after violent Revere crash

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person had to be pulled from a mangled vehicle after a violent crash in Revere early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of crash on North Shore Road found a white sedan wrapped around a utility pole.

Video from the scene showed firefighters working to extricate the person from the wreckage.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

