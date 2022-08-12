BOSTON (WHDH) - A late night car crash in Allston left at least one person in need of medical attention.

Officials told 7NEWS the crash happened some time around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Linden Street and Brighton Avenue.

At least one person was taken to a hospital after the vehicle took out a road sign before hitting a building, shattering the glass panes on the building’s front.

No information on what may have led up to the crash has been made available.

The vehicle was later towed from the scene.

