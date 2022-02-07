BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was hospitalized following a crash involving an MBTA bus in Dorchester late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Bowdoin and Hamilton streets around 11:30 p.m. found a car with significant front-end damage after it was involved in a crash with an MBTA bus.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

