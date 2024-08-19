(CNN) — At least one person is missing and at about 100 people have been evacuated by urban search and rescue crews after heavy rainfall caused a flash flood emergency in the Connecticut counties of New Haven and Fairfield, amid other such warnings scattered across the Northeast, officials said.

“Widespread flooding and water rescues” were ongoing Sunday, the National Weather Service warned. The emergency advisory, which has since been downgraded to a flood warning, included the cities of Waterbury, Danbury and the town of Fairfield.

At least one person was reported missing in Oxford in New Haven County as responders head out Monday morning to continue search efforts, Connecticut State Police Trooper James King told CNN.

“We will continue helping towns with any resources they need to immediately respond and keep the public safe,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement Sunday.

Southwestern Connecticut saw 6 to 10 inches of rainfall in about six to nine hours Sunday, David Stark of the National Weather Service in New York told CNN. Monroe, Connecticut, received 9.98 inches of rain, a one in 200-year event for the city.

In an update Sunday evening, the weather service said flooding had also affected the cities of Oxford, Seymore and Cheshire, which are outside the flash flood emergency.

“Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring,” the weather service cautioned.

“Emergency management is continuing to report ongoing water rescues, several mudslides, numerous washed out roadways and bridges as well as swollen rivers taking place from Central Fairfield County into Northern New Haven County. In addition, emergency management official are assessing the integrity of several dams in the area,” the weather service said.

Numerous other flash flood warnings are in place across the Northeast.

Nearly 1 million people in the Suffolk County, New York, area were under a flash flood emergency early Monday, the weather service in New York City said.

About 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible, the weather service said, warning of “flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.”

The heavy rainfall also created dangerous driving conditions in Connecticut, prompting several cities and towns – including Stamford, Danbury, Southbury and Naugatuck – to close roads.

“Multiple roads in town are flooded due to heavy rainfall. We are advising residents to stay in their homes, if at all possible,” Southbury Police said. “Crews are working around town, responding to emergencies and road closures.”

“A good number of roads in the western portion of the state are closed and are expected to remain closed for an extended period,” Lamont said in his statement.

Train service was also suspended in some areas.

On Sunday afternoon, heavy rainfall also triggered a mudslide, leading to a gas leak near an apartment complex in Danbury, which had to be evacuated, Danbury Public Information Officer Erin Henry told CNN.

Another Danbury apartment complex on Main Street also had to be evacuated due to flooding, Henry added.

Connecticut’s emergency operations center is monitoring the situation and has deployed an urban search and rescue team to Southbury, the state’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department said in a post on X.

At least two state parks were closed due to flooding, according to posts on the Connecticut State Parks X account.

Meanwhile, more than 700 flights were canceled at the three major airports near New York City on Sunday as thunderstorms hit the area on Sunday evening.

JFK, Newark and LaGuardia airports all experienced ground stops Sunday due to the weather, according to FAA.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)