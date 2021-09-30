WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a boat sunk in the water off Winthrop on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A 25-foot vessel capsized after 4 p.m., prompting a large emergency response.

The person who was rescued was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Winthrop Harbormaster.

It’s not clear what caused the boat to sink or if there was anyone else on board at the time.

There were no additional details immediately available.

