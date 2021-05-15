At least 10 displaced after fire in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after at least 10 people were displaced by a house fire in Leominster but no one was seriously injured.

At least 10 adults and several children were displaced by the fire, which began around 2:30 p.m., fire officials said. One firefighter injured their knee and a resident was taken to the hospital for observation.

Neighbor Brandy Debarge said she was sitting in traffic when she saw the fire in the house and yelled at the occupants to leave.

“They were looking out the window trying to see where the smoke was coming from and we were screaming to them to get of the building because they didn’t realize it was their actual residence that was on fire,” Debarge said.

