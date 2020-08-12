HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 10 people were displaced after a multi-family home caught on fire in Haverhill on Tuesday.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Vine Street around 6:30 p.m. found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
The blaze left behind significant damage.
The American Red Cross assisted those displaced.
The cause remains under investigation.
