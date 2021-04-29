At least 10 employees hospitalized for ‘irritant complaints’ at RI medical supply company

At least 10 employees at a Rhode Island medical supply company have been transported to an area hospital for “irritant complaints.”

Emergency crews from both Rhode Island and Massachusetts responded to Bio-Detek on Narragansett Park Drive in Pawtucket Thursday evening after a woman reported that she was having trouble breathing.

Firefighters had reason to believe that it was some type of chemical spill as several other individuals stated that they had irritation in their eyes, nose mouth, and/or throat, according to Cheif Goncalves.

An additional 10 employees were evaluated at the scene.

No major injuries have been reported.

Firefighters were sent inside the building to determine the source of, what they believe to be, an organic compound that has made these employees sick.

No further details have been released.

