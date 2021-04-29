At least 10 employees hospitalized for ‘irritant complaints’ at RI medical supply company

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - At least 10 employees at a Rhode Island medical supply company have been transported to an area hospital for “irritant complaints.”

Emergency crews from both Rhode Island and Massachusetts responded to Bio-Detek on Narragansett Park Drive in Pawtucket Thursday evening.

An additional 10 employees were evaluated at the scene.

Firefighters were sent inside the building to determine the source of, what they believe to be, an organic compound that has made these employees sick.

Breaking: Pawtucket Rhode Island firefighters responding to incident at chemical company with employees complaining of an irritant issue..at least 10 to the hospital #7news pic.twitter.com/e8vdYfsbpC — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 29, 2021

No further details have been released.

