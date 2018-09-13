At least 10 injured, 1 critically in series of gas-related explosions

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 10 people are being treated for injuries related to a massive gas-related emergency that rocked the Merrimack Valley Thursday night.

A woman who became trapped in a home on Chickering Road in Lawrence suffered leg injuries and a man in a car nearby was seriously injured by a falling chimney that landed on his SUV, according to police

Andover town officials say one firefighter and two civilians were injured in that community.

Lawrence General Hospital said it is treating 10 patients, one in critical condition, one in serious condition.

Officials are expected to provide an update on injuries Thursday night.

UPDATE / CORRECTION: Lawrence General is currently treating 10 patients from the gas line explosion, one in critical condition, one in serious condition. Cases range from smoke inhalation to traumatic blast injuries. One patient has been transported to another hospital. — Lawrence General (@LawrenceGenHosp) September 14, 2018

This is a developing news story

