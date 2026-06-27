CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 11 people were injured after a duck boat overturned at the entrance to the Charles River on Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials say all people aboard the duck boat were accounted for after the crash on Education Street around 3 p.m.

A Boston EMS spokesperson says 11 patients with varying injuries were taken to Boston-area hospitals after the crash.

State police say there were 31 passengers aboard the duck boat when it overturned.

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.

In a statement, Boston Duck Tours said, “While being towed on our boat ramp, one of our vehicles rolled onto its side when the tow rope broke. As a precaution, we have suspended operations for the remainder of the day. We are working with Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Coast Guard to review the incident.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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