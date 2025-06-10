MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is investigating after at least 12 cases of suspected botulism were linked to Botox injections at a Milton spa.

Jamie Pelton says she’s been going to Rodrigo Beauty on Granite Avenue for five years and never had any issues getting Botox until her most recent visit on May 8.

“It’s extremely scary,” Pelton said. “Makes me question why he even put us all in jeopardy in the first place.”

Two days later, she ended up in the hospital.

“I noticed something was different because it was extremely painful,” Pelton said. “I had to call 911 because I was dizzy.”

According to DPH, iatrogenic botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by botulinum toxin — Botox — spreading beyond the injection site. It can cause blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, and difficulty breathing.

Health officials warn some symptoms can be life-threatening.

“Even after the numbing cream, I was still crying and he had to give me a tissue and eventually I just tapped out,” Pelton said.

Since DPH put out its public notice about suspected iatrogenic botulism cases at the facility, the sign outside Rodrigo Beauty has been removed. The website has been taken down and the spa is now listed as “permanently closed” on Google.

DPH advises Botox is generally safe, but adds, “DPH continues to emphasize the importance of seeking cosmetic procedures only from licensed professionals in accredited medical settings.”

Pelton says she is thinking of other clients who have had similar symptoms.

“I wonder about the other people, what they’re going through, how bad they have it,” Pelton said.

Anyone who had Botox injections at Rodrigo Beauty between May 1 and June 4 this year is urged to contact the DPH at 617-983-6800. The facility has not responded to a request for comment.

