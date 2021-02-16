At least 12 people displaced after blaze rips through Woburn apartment building

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 12 people were displaced after a fast-moving blaze ripped through an apartment building in Woburn on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a nine-unit apartment at 14 Federal St. were greeted by thick smoke and heavy flames, according to Woburn Fire Chief Donald Kenton.

All of the residents inside the building managed to escape the fire without injury.

Dozens of firefighters from Woburn, Burlington, and Stoneham scrambled to knock down the blaze in the heavy rain and icy conditions.

“It’s always a mess in the beginning but we got it quickly under control,” Kenton said. “The guys did an incredible job.”

No firefighters were injured in the battle.

State and local investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

Damages have been estimated at about $500,000.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)