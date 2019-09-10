At least 1,200 without power out after utility poles catch fire in Methuen, police say

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flaming utility poles left parts of Methuen without power Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Several utility poles on the west end of Methuen caught fire around 4 p.m., according to police. The fires were put out by 5 p.m.
National Grid was investigating and said approximately 1,204 resident in the Pelham Street area were without power. There were no initial estimates when power would be restored.
