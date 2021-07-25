(CNN) — At least 125,000 customers in Michigan are without power after a series of severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through the state Saturday night.

There were 125,606 power outages reported in the state as of midafternoon Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us. Most of the outages are concentrated in the Detroit area in Oakland County, where more than 87,000 customers were out of power, and Wayne County, where more than 26,000 customers were dealing with outages.

DTE Energy has 91 crews in the field, according to the utility’s website.

A suspected tornado touched down in Armada, according to Macomb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Renee Yax. Armada is about 44 miles northeast of Detroit.

The sheriff’s office has units responding and is asking people to avoid the area, Yax told CNN on Saturday night.

There were no reported injuries, a sheriff’s office sergeant told CNN, but there have been reports of damage to homes, and roads have been shut down due to fallen trees.

Video from CNN affiliate WEYI shows a home collapsed and another house with wood debris littering the yard following the storm.

The National Weather Service’s Detroit office is forecasting a dry and warm day Sunday following all the weather activity on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to reach from the upper 80s to 90 degrees on Sunday with similar conditions on Monday, according to a tweet from the Detroit office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.