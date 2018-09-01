At least 13 storage units burglarized in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Salem are investigating after at least 13 storage units were burglarized in Salem.

According to police, the incident occurred at Life Storage on Highland Avenue. Police have not confirmed when the alleged burglaries occurred, but they say the company reported the thefts on Saturday.

Storage unit owners are being notified.

An investigation is ongoing.

