NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 140 inmates at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Department of Correction ordered facility-wide testing at MCI-Norfolk last week after two positive cases were reported, a DOC spokesperson announced Sunday.

Out of the more than 1,200 inmates tested, 140 came back positive and 300 test results are still pending.

The DOC also ordered testing for all 196 inmates at MCI-Shirley Minimum after an inmate tested positive last week. This led to the identification of 19 positive cases, the spokesperson added.

The inmates who tested positive are said to be primarily asymptomatic and are receiving medical care within the facilities in pre-designated quarantine areas.

In-person visitation has been temporarily suspended at MCI-Norfolk and MCI-Shirley Minimum to minimize the chance of transmission.

As of Sunday, more than 11,600 COVID-19 tests had been conducted for inmates across all 16 DOC facilities, which collectively house about 6,800 people.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)