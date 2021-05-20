At least 15 families displaced after raging blaze damages 6 homes in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) – At least 15 families have been displaced after a raging, wind-fueled blaze damaged six homes in Revere on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The fire started in the rear of a triple-decker home on Endicott Avenue around 2 p.m. before it spread and burned its way through adjacent multi-family homes, according to the Revere Fire Department.

Video from SKY7 HD showed thick smoke consuming the neighborhood as flames shot from the roof of the building before flying cinders jumped to the other homes. The sea breeze then fanned the flames, causing the fire to spread quickly.

“I opened the door in the back and I saw smoke coming up and saw flames coming straight to my face,” one man said. He grabbed his 1-year-old dog Coco and escaped their third-floor apartment. ”

Firefighters from several communities could be seen on ladder trucks high above the buildings dousing the fire with water.

The fire has since been knocked down but crews are continuing to monitor for hot sports.

“I was on my way home I could see the smoke in the sky and it looked like it was near my house and all the fire engines were coming by,” said Colleen DiCicco who lives in one of the homes that ignited. “I came up the street, I had to park my car I ran up and this is what I see.”

There were no reported injuries and fire officials say few people were inside the homes when the fire broke out

A woman who lives in one of the burning homes said she is unsure if her pet was able to make it out to safety.

“I don’t know what happened. I have no idea. I’m worried about my dog. She is inside,” the woman said.

The Red Cross is responding to the scene to assist displaced residents and first responders.

