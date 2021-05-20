At least 15 families displaced after raging blaze damages 6 homes in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 15 families have been displaced after a raging, wind-fueled blaze damaged six homes in Revere on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was first reported at a triple-decker home on Endicott Avenue around 2 p.m. before it spread and burned its way through multiple adjacent multi-family homes.

Video from SKY7 HD showed thick smoke consuming the neighborhood as flames shot from the roof of the building.

The sea breeze than fanned the flames, causing the fire to spread quickly from building to building.

Firefighters from several communities could be seen on ladder trucks high above the buildings dousing the fire with water.

The fire has has since been knocked down but crews are continuing to monitor for hot sports.

There were no reported injuries and fire officials say few people were inside the homes when the fire broke out.

Residents who live in one of the burning homes said they are unsure if their pets made it out to safety.

“I don’t know what happen. I have no idea. I’m worried about my dog. She is inside,” one woman said.

The Red Cross is responding to the scene to assist displaced residents and first responders.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

