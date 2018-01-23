At least 15 vehicles involved in fatal Missouri accident

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person is dead after a car and tractor-trailer collided in a crash involving at least 15 vehicles in suburban St. Louis.

The cause of the accident on Interstate 64 around 8 a.m. Tuesday is not yet clear. TV footage shows a car wedged under the tractor-trailer. The cab of the tractor-trailer and the car caught fire, with black smoke visible for miles before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police and highway patrol have not released any information about the person who was killed, and it isn’t clear if anyone else was injured in the wreck.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 have been closed and traffic is backed up for miles. Officials are warning that the roadway won’t be clear for several hours.

