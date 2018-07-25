At least 16 displaced after massive blaze rips through triple-decker home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 16 people were displaced Wednesday after a massive blaze ripped a triple-decker home in Lawrence, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a structure fire on Prospect Street about 3:30 p.m. found a multi-family, wood-frame home engulfed in flames.

Video from SKY7 showed thick smoke billowing into the air and heavy flames shooting from the roof.

The raging blaze appears to have started on a third-floor balcony, according to Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

The fire has since been knocked down but the home was badly damaged. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

