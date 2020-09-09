At least 16 students at NH high school test positive for coronavirus

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - At least 16 students at a high school in New Hampshire have tested positive for coronavirus, education officials announced Wednesday.

The cluster of coronavirus cases forced school officials in Windham, New Hampshire, to move high school students to an entirely remote learning model the night before the first day of class.

“A majority of the positive cases are students who are participating within the WHS fall athletic programs,” a spokesperson for the Windham School District said in a news release.



All of the students who have been infected or in close contact with someone who has tested positive have been contacted by the Department of Health and Human Services and will adhere to a recommended quarantine time.

The school plans to move forward with reopening with a hybrid learning model on Monday as health officials continue their contact tracing efforts.

High school athletic practices and try-outs have been suspended until further notice.

All other students from preschool through the 8th grade will continue with their predetermined schedule for the remainder of the week.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)