NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two cars were struck by wheels that flew off a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Needham on Friday morning, authorities said.

A “couple” of rear wheels from the trailer came loose on the southbound side of the highway, bounced across the northbound lanes, and struck at least two cars, according to Massachusetts State Police.

There were no reported injuries.

A heavy-duty tow truck has since towed the tractor-trailer away and all lanes on the highway have been reopened.

No additional details were immediately available.

UPDATE Tow truck and MSP Truck Team have removed tractor-trailer from roadway. All lanes now open. https://t.co/S2iInCdXXT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 13, 2021

