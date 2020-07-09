At least 2 charged after leading police on wild, high-speed chase on Mass. Pike

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people are facing criminal charges after a driver led troopers on a wild high-speed chase down the Mass. Pike on Thursday, officials said.

A trooper assigned to Troop H tried to stop an eastbound 2020 Nissan Rogue with a Vermont plate for committing a motor vehicle violation in Weston when the driver sped away, according to state police.

The chase continued eastbound and westbound and also on Route 95 northbound before troopers were able to use a tire deflation device to disable the vehicle in Charlton.

Two of the four people in the Rogue are facing charges. The other two are subject of an ongoing investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

