BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are dead after a violent night in Boston that saw three separate shootings and a triple stabbing, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street around 8 p.m. found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Then, around 11 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Weldon and Quincy streets in Roxbury found another person suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was also taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

Also Sunday, a man was shot on Draper Street in Dorchester and taken to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries. He is now expected to survive.

Nearby, a triple-stabbing around midnight on Charles Street left three people hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “We should all be outraged by the calamitous violence that rocked our neighborhoods last night. My heart cries out for our city and for everyone impacted by these tragedies. We’ll work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

All of the incidents remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)