LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two firefighters have been taken to the hospital as crews battle a five-alarm house fire in Lowell.

Flames poured from the multi-family home at 73 Aiken Ave. at around noon Thursday.

As of 12:30 p.m., four firefighters had been treated by emergency medical services on the scene, and at least two have been taken to area hospitals, officials said.

A majority of the smoke and flames was seen coming from the third floor.

Fire crews had at least two ladder trucks on scene. Authorities were trying to keep onlookers away from the home as dozens of firefighters doused the building with water.

It was unclear whether there were people inside the building when the fire started.

No additional information was immediately available.

