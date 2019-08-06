At least 2 hospitalized following 2 separate shootings in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating two separate shootings that sent at least two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street in Mattapan around 1:30 a.m. could be seen putting police tape around a home.

Officials have not said if anyone was taken to the hospital.

About three hours later, Boston EMS arriving to a reported shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester say they transported two people to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information has been released.

Both shootings happened after Boston city leaders and police officers, including Mayor Martin Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, met with community members Monday in hopes of stopping violence in the city as part of National Night Out.

