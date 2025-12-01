HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - At least three people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a fire response to an apartment complex in Haverhill.

Crews could be seen at Princeton Bradford Apartments on Forest Acres Drive around 9 p.m.

Witnesses say a helium tank may have exploded inside and that multiple people jumped from balconies to escape.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

