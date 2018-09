At least two people were injured when a bus crashed into a building in California on Monday, officials say.

The bus crossed the median near an intersection and was facing oncoming traffic in San Francisco, according to police. One passenger was hurt, and the bus driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)