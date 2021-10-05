MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after a utility pole came crashing down on the Hopkinton town line.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on South Street where the downed wires sparked a fire in the middle of the road following an apparent car crash involving a pickup truck.

The two people inside the truck were trapped by the downed wires for more than 15 minutes. The driver had to be taken out of the vehicle on a stretcher and the passenger was able to get out on their own.

Their conditions have not been released at this time.

Investigators say a second pickup truck crashed while trying to avoid the first crash. That driver did not appear to be seriously hurt.

Crews have blocked off Purchase Street to oncoming traffic as they work to clear the area.

Eversource has been called to the scene but it is unclear when power will be restored to the area.

No further details have been released.

