FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complext in Framingham on Sunday, officials said.

Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to extinguish flames in a unit at a complex on Interfaith Terrace.

State troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are responding to assist Framingham firefighters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story.

