At least 2 students injured in Newton school bus crash

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two students suffered minor injuries when a school bus crashed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton on Monday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a school bus and a car on the eastbound side of the highway closed two lanes while they tended to the injured students, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Eight students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

All lanes have since been opened.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

