WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 20 people were displaced after a natural gas explosion in Winthrop on Friday, officials said.

The explosion happened on Irwin Street, according to the Red Cross.

One person was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on their condition.

National Grid and first responders are working to clear the building in question.

Those who were displaced from their homes are being taken to a local hotel.

No additional details were immediately available.

