BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore has been suspended after three Green Line trains collided Friday evening, MBTA officials said.

Twenty-three people were transported to area hospitals by Boston and Brookline EMS. According to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page, none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Update for trolley accident at Commonwealth Av & Pleasant St… we have a count of 23 patients transported by multiple EMS agencies. No life threatening injuries reported at this time. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/qWx7s7SUuj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2021

One witness told 7NEWS she saw a woman with injuries to her leg and a second woman also loaded into an ambulance.

One man who is visiting Boston from Nashville was on the third train at the time of the crash said there was no warning prior to the collision.

“All of a sudden the train just jerked forward really quickly. It was like the worst amusement park ride you can imagine,” the man said. “I was luckily in pa seat that was facing forward so the seat kind of caught me. I didn’t fall down but everyone who was standing, people who were sitting in the seats facing the sides all ended up on the floor. People were crying after that and a lot of people went to the hospital.”

The Nashville man said a woman who was sitting behind him may have seriously injured her shoulder.

“One girl hit her head so she had an ice pack on it. I think one guy sprained his wrist,” he said. “The worst that I saw was the girl — I think she did something to her shoulder and she looked pretty badly beaten.”

Eastbound B Branch trains will stop running at Packard’s Corner and commuters are urged to use Route 57 bus in its place.

Most of Commonwealth Avenue near the Agganis Arena has been shut down in the area as crews work to assess the incident.

No further details have been released.

Green Line B Branch Update: Shuttle buses replacing B Branch trains between Kenmore and Washington St due to a collision involving two Green Line trains near Babcock Street. https://t.co/zFjqHfMH8q — MBTA (@MBTA) July 30, 2021

Companies are all working to secure scene of trolley accident in front of Agganis Arena. Please avoid area. Multiple people being evaluated by @BOSTON_EMS pic.twitter.com/a96P3L9xUY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2021

