At least 3 hurt in snowmobile mishaps in New Hampshire

At least three out-of-state snowmobile operators have been hurt in crashes since Friday in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

A Massachusetts woman was injured when her snowmobile rolled onto her Saturday in Randolph, and a Connecticut woman became trapped when her snowmobile toppled onto her Sunday in Stewartstown, officials said.

A Rhode Island woman sustained a serious injury Friday when she fell off her snowmobile while maneuvering to avoid a snowmobile that stopped on the trail in Randolph, officials said.

Operator inexperience was a factor in all three incidents, which remain under investigation.

