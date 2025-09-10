(CNN) — At least three students are in critical condition after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado, where more than 100 law enforcement officers are working to clear the school “room by room” as it remains on lockdown, officials said.

No suspects are in custody and and authorities are working to determine whether there was one or multiple shooters involved, said Jacki Kelley, public information officer for the sheriff’s department.

The first 911 call reporting an active shooter came in at 12:24 p.m. local time, said Kelley. The shooting took place on school grounds, but authorities could not clarify whether it happened inside or outside the building, she added.

The three minors with gunshot wounds are being treated at nearby St. Anthony’s Hospital and officials do not believe there are any additional people injured, hospital CEO Kevin Cullinan said at a news briefing.

The tragedy marks the 47th shooting that took place at a school in the United States so far this year — 24 of which were on college campuses and 23 on K-12 school grounds. Colorado’s shooting took place less than an hour after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University.

Jefferson County Public Schools is urging people to stay away from the area as law enforcement responds.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on X they were responding to the scene, as were state troopers, according to Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation,” Polis said. “We are all praying for the victims and the entire community,”

Senator Michael Bennet said he was “horrified” by the shooting and thanked law enforcement officers for their “swift response.”

“I will continue to monitor the situation closely and think of Evergreen’s teachers and students in the wake of this senseless violence,” he said.

Evergreen is located roughly 28 miles southwest from Denver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

