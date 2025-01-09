WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - At least three Massachusetts school districts have been impacted by a nationwide data breach of the software company PowerSchool.

Woburn, Westford, and Millis schools have all been affected by the hack, which has potentially compromised millions of students’ and teachers’ personal information across the United States.

PowerSchool is a cloud-based platform that offers a range of services, including enrollment, attendance, and learning systems.

According to the company, the late-December hack targeted a customer service portal.

In a letter to families, Millis Public Schools Superintendent Bob Mullaney warned that compromised data could include names, addresses, and contact information. Leaders in other districts said the hacked data does not contain social security numbers.

PowerSchool is assurance clients they’ve contained the breach and that no evidence of malware or unauthorized activity remains.

“We do not anticipate the data being shared or made public, and we believe it has been deleted without any further replication or dissemination,” PowerSchool said in a statement.

The company also said there have been no operational disruptions.

In notifying families about the breach, Woburn Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Crowley wrote: “This news, and the delay in which it was reported to us by PowerSchool, is extremely concerning.”

PowerSchool said it will provide credit monitoring to any adults and identity protection services to any childdren impacted by the data breach.

