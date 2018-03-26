BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an MBTA bus and a school bus.

Officials said there were no kids on the school bus at the time, but two people were on the MBTA bus.

At least three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. Their injuries are considered minor.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

