LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A three-story apartment building fire in Laconia displaced between 30 and 35 residents, fire officials said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation in the fire Sunday night, The Laconia Daily Sun reported.

The fire was contained to a second-floor apartment and hallway in the 45-by-60-foot (13.7-by 18.2 meters) building, which has 15 apartments, fire officials said.

The damage was estimated at $60,000 and was under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)