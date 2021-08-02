BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers responded to at least four ATV crashes over the weekend.

No one was seriously hurt, but riders were taken to hospitals to be evaluated.

The crashes happened on Saturday in the northern part of the state. A couple of previously scheduled ATV festivals were canceled for the weekend in Berlin, but officials said some riders came, anyway.

Officers said a juvenile lost control and rolled over an ATV on a trail in Pittsburg; a Massachusetts woman was hurt in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin; and a Rhode Island woman was pinned under a machine after a rollover in Stark. In Dixville, a Massachusetts woman lost control of her ATV and flipped over while navigating an uphill section of rock ledge.

“Inexperience is definitely a factor in some of them, but others are just unsafe speed,” Lt. Mark Ober of the department told WMUR-TV. “They’re just going too fast to control the machines.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)