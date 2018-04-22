At least 4 dead after naked man opens fire inside Tennessee Waffle House

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WHDH) — At least four people were killed and two others injured during a shooting inside of a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee early Sunday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. in Antioch, Tennessee, which is part of the metro Nashville area.

Police said a man wearing a green jacket and nothing else walked into the restaurant and opened fire.

A customer reportedly wrestled the suspect and was able to pull the gun away. The suspect then fled the area on foot, completely nude.

Metro Nashville Police said they are now searching for a person of interest, Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois. The vehicle the gunmsn arrived in is registered to Reinking.

No other information was immediately available. This is an ongoing investigation.

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

