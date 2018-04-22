At least 4 dead after naked man opens fire inside Tennessee Waffle House

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WHDH) — At least four people were killed and two others injured during a shooting inside of a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee early Sunday morning.
Officials said the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. in Antioch, Tennessee, which is part of the metro Nashville area.
Police said a man wearing a green jacket and nothing else walked into the restaurant and opened fire.
A customer reportedly wrestled the suspect and was able to pull the gun away. The suspect then fled the area on foot, completely nude.
Metro Nashville Police said they are now searching for a person of interest, Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois. The vehicle the gunmsn arrived in is registered to Reinking.
No other information was immediately available. This is an ongoing investigation.
