At least 4 hospitalized after children develop skin irritation at daycare in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least four people were hospitalized after several children developed skin irritation at a daycare in Boston’s Back Bay on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Children at Bright Horizons on Berkeley Street were using a sink in the toddler room when teachers noticed their skin had become irritated, according to a daycare spokesperson.

Emergency crews arrived and transported at least four people to the hospital, Boston Public Health said.

Officials did not specify if they were children or adults.

The cause of the skin irritation remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)