At least 4 injured after MBTA ferry runs aground, breaches hull in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least four people were injured and dozens were evacuated after a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ferry that travels from Hull to Boston ran aground in Boston Harbor on Friday morning after being cut off by a sportfishing boat, officials said.

At least four people suffered undisclosed injuries when the Lightning ferry ran aground off Long Island, the United States Coast Guard said.

One of the injured passengers could be seen bleeding from her head, according to 7News assignment desk manager Alan Miller, who was aboard the ferry at the time of the incident.

He added that a couple Massachusetts General Hospital nurses happened to also be on the ferry and were able to assist the injured passengers.

Members of the Coast Guard arrived to take those injured to awaiting EMS members on shore.

There were 84 people on board at the time.

Miller recalled hearing a “boom” before feeling the boat shaking.

“People who were standing went flying in the aisles. People’s coffee cups were everywhere. It was pretty chaotic for about 45 seconds,” he said.

#UPDATE 4 people confirmed injured, and heading to Black Falcon. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 16, 2019

No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)