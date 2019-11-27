At least 4 taken to hospital after incident at Boston daycare

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least four people were taken to the hospital following an incident at a daycare in Boston’s Back Bay section on Wednesday.

Firefighters responding to Bright Horizons at 210 Berkeley St. called Boston EMS to transport the individuals to an area hospital, according to investigators.

It’s not clear if those taken to the hospital were children or adults.

A parent leaving the daycare told 7NEWS she was told that children from the toddler class were hurt in an incident involving a sink.

The parent said the children may have had some kind of redness on their hands.

Parents were notified of the emergency situation around 1:30 p.m.

There was no immediate information available regarding the nature of the incident.

