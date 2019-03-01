At least 5 firefighters hurt in apartment building fire

BERWICK, Maine (AP) — Authorities say at least five firefighters have been hurt in fire at a three-story apartment building in Berwick, Maine.

A spokeswoman for Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in nearby Dover, New Hampshire, tellsFosters.com the five were being treated Friday, but she had no immediate information on their conditions or which fire departments they were from.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. and drew between 50 and 75 firefighters from 12 departments in Maine and New Hampshire. The roof collapsed.

Residents of the building were seen outside, but there was no immediate word on whether everyone escaped safely.

