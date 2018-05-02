At least 5 killed when military cargo plane crashes in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed Wednesday near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, killing at least five people, an official said.

A Georgia Air National Guard official told the Associated Press that at least five people were killed in the crash.

The Air Force said the plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke as an ambulance stands nearby.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were being affected though the crash happened off its property. The airport advised passengers to check with their airline for updated flight information.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

#BREAKING 2nd alarm off Staley ave, as well as a c130 airplane crash @21 and Gulfstream rd. Avoid the area. #Savannah — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)