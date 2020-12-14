At least 6 other communities to join Boston in tightening COVID-19 restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least six other Massachusetts communities are joining Boston in tightening COVID-19 restrictions as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Monday announced that Boston will be rolling back its economic reopening to Phase 2 of Step 2 of the state’s plan for at least three weeks.

In an effort to reduce indoor activity, Walsh said that businesses like gyms, fitness centers, museums, aquariums, bowling alleys, arcades, movie theaters, batting cages, and driving ranges will close on Wednesday.

“We have been in close contact with communities across Greater Boston,” Walsh said. “We are going to take a regional approach, for maximum effectiveness.”

Lynn, Newton, Somerville, Brockton, Winthrop, and Arlington are rolling back their reopening process as well to reduce indoor gatherings.

In a statement, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said a roll back is the only way to curb the spread of the virus.

“We fully appreciate the economic hardship and mental strain caused by efforts to lessen the spread of this deadly disease, but given the surging transmission of this virus we have no choice but to take more restrictive measures,” Curtatone said.

Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan noted that COVID-19 case counts have “risen dramatically” in his city in recent weeks, along with patient capacity at local hospitals.

Last week, Gov. Charlie baker announced a statewide rollback to Step 1 of Phase 3.

#ArlingtonMA joins regional effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. New guidance for gyms, fitness centers, bars, movie theaters, and more begin Dec. 16. #MaskUp #DoYourPart Read details at https://t.co/SyZxCo9GEE pic.twitter.com/zQBpN7ccQD — Arlington, MA Fire Department (@ArlingtonMAFD) December 14, 2020

