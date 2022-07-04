BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston EMS has taken at least seven people to the hospital overnight as police have responded to multiple crime scenes.

At 10:42 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a person shot at Woodbole Avenue in Mattapan, less than a mile from Elizabeth Street. EMS transported one juvenile male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the hospital. At least 16 evidence markers were seen, some next to shell casings.

At 10:58 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shot person at Greenville Street in Roxbury. EMS took an adult man suffering from serious injuries from a gunshot wound to a local hospital. Investigators appeared to be focused on a home with balloons outside. Officials said the man was last listed in serious but stable condition.

At 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the area of Washington Street and Bailey Street, near the Ashmont T Station in Dorchester. Boston EMS transported two adult male victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the hospital. A third male victim walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 1:16 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 37 Monsignor Reynolds Way. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for treatment.

At 2:19 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call at Elizabeth Street in Mattapan and EMS transported one adult man with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. Crime scene tape stretched a street block and more than a dozen officers were seen searching the area with flashlights. The man remains in critical condition.

At 4:57 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 195 Garfield Avenue. Officers located multiple shell casings and used fireworks upon arrival. Police also located an adult female victim who was grazed by a bullet that entered her home, she refused transport and received treatment on scene.

Police responding to the scene on Greenville Street observed a car leaving that area, after failing to stop initially, eventually stopping around Saint James Street. The man in the car was also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers recovered a loaded gun from the man and will remain in police custody with firearm-related charges.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters that investigations are underway into each of these incidents.

“My heart goes out to all the family members who were impacted by unnecessary and unacceptable violence in our city,” Wu said. “We are working every day to make sure that Boston is a city where everyone is supported, connected to opportunity and can ensure accountability for what happens.”

“Guns are too easy to acquire in other states and too many of those guns are coming into Massachusetts and ending up in the hands of people too willing to use them,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Monday morning. “The recent Supreme Court decision could make this illegal flow of guns even worse. I know I stand with all law enforcement partners in working to reduce gun violence, but the effort has to include all of us, not just police and prosecutors.”

No other information is immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)