WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - At least six vehicles were damaged after a car went up in flames in the Logan Express parking lot in Woburn on Monday morning.

Heavy flames could be seen pouring out of the vehicle in the parking lot on Atlantic Avenue.

The raging blaze spread to other nearby vehicles before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

